Taylor Swift Filmed a New Music Video in London and It Looked Wild

Taylor Swift’s album release date is rapidly approaching (Reputation drops Nov. 10, if your calendars aren’t already marked), and the singer was spotted filming a corresponding new music video in London on Saturday.

Along with her new grunge/rocker-chic look, Swift seems to have a totally new vision for her music videos. Whereas in the past they were often about relationships both good and bad, this new music vid seems to be about a fun night out with friends. Just check out Taylor and her buds partying on this double-decker bus in London!

Swift was also spotted filming a scene on the city's Millennium Bridge, in the back of a black taxicab, and in a local kebab shop for more footage.

I just found out Taylor Swift filmed a video in a kebab shop at the end of my road and I have NEVER been so shook — Alice Johnston (@alicccce) October 15, 2017

As for her look, Swift was photographed during several different scenes wearing an army green camo jacket (above), fishnet tights, Fausto Puglisi leopard-print combat boots ($1,400; luisaviaroma.com), and even a cobra T-shirt.

Yes, she is fully embracing that “snake” label here as well.

We’re counting down the days until Nov. 10 when we will finally understand just what Taylor Swift has been up to during all this time outside of the spotlight.