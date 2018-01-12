Taylor Swift Hits the International Party Circuit in “End Game” Music Video

Taylor Swift’s squad dominates the global party scene in her new sexy “End Game” music video, which dropped at midnight on Friday.

In the stunning visuals, the “Look What You Made Me Do” hitmaker lives up to her big reputation, as she dances and takes shots with her “A-Team” Ed Sheeran and Future in Miami, Tokyo, and London.

In the Grammy Award-winning songstress’s latest collaboration with Joseph Kahn—he’s the directorial brains behind the music videos for “Bad Blood,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “…Ready for It?”—the 28-year-old puts your blowout bashes to shame, hitting a gentleman’s club, luxury yacht, and the beach with her pals in the span of a few nights.

“I don't wanna touch you (I don't wanna be) / Just anther ex-love (You don't wanna see) / I don't wanna miss you (I don't wanna miss you) / Like the other girls do,” Swift croons while throwing back a round of shots with Sheeran at karaoke bar in Tokyo, before heading out for a wild night complete with plenty more flowing drinks and fireworks.

Check out the entire video above.