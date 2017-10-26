This Girl Looks So Much Like Taylor Swift, You Won’t Believe Your Eyes

In the latest installment of “this person looks so much like a celebrity it’s insane,” a new Taylor Swift doppelgänger is freaking out the Internet­—and for good reason. Twenty-year-old British student Laura Cadman looks just like the pop star, from her coiffed blonde hair to her winged liner and perfect red pout. Plus, she’s a big fan of cats and cozy sweaters, making her even more similar to Swift.

Just check out this 'gram from Oct. 8, when Cadman was snuggling her black cat named Bryan and we honestly couldn’t believe that this isn’t Taylor Alison Swift.

Offended but also happy that Taylor is stalking/has noticed so many people #taylorswift @taylorswift #taylurking I'm so happy she's finally properly on insta A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Oct 8, 2017 at 1:50pm PDT

Plenty of fans have taken note, flocking to Laura’s account to express their disbelief that they could look so scary similar. But while Swift has a reputation for lurking on Instagram and sweeping in to speak to her superfans, she hasn’t noticed Cadman—yet. “Offended but also happy that Taylor is stalking/has noticed so many people,” she wrote, adding, “I swear she will literally NEVER know who I am, it’s hilariously tragic.”

I hope Heathcliff from the cat cafe in Notts remembers how much I love him A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Oct 30, 2016 at 10:35am PDT

Apparently I like taking photos upside-down 🍋 A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Aug 16, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Will this attention help this super Swiftie/doppelgänger to get noticed by her idol? Until then, keep scrolling for all of the times she looked so much like Taylor, you won’t believe your eyes.

HOW DO I GET MY HAIR CUT NEXT? / when I get it cut shall I put the lighter colour put back in? it's just going all floppy and weird and it's too long now basically lol A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Jun 29, 2016 at 7:23am PDT

cat whisperer. A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Aug 24, 2016 at 4:19pm PDT

Best yellow toned foundations? I can't get something dark enough/yellow toned to match me when I fake tan. P.s. Thanks Mum for getting my hair back to a nice colour A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Jan 2, 2017 at 4:38am PST

Been going through a super love-hate relationship with social media at the moment A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on May 20, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

🚌🚌🚌🚌 A post shared by Laura Miriam 🌊 (@laurah) on Aug 17, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Told you so.