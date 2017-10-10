Taylor Swift Surprised Fans By Stalking Their Instagram Accounts

With a month left to go before Taylor Swift's new album Reputation drops on Nov. 10, the singer has been relatively low key as she prepares for the release—until this weekend. No, she didn't make a big appearance or step out with her new boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but she did spend some time stalking her fans on Instagram, and as you might expect, their disbelief turned into to utter joy.
The singer slid into her fans' DMs, commenting on their Instagram Lives, voting in polls in their Stories, and answering some fan questions like where the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" is hiding. Lucky for us, the lucky Swifties who interacted with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer took screen shots or else we'd have never known that Swift is a fan of caps lock or how her cats are currently faring.
RELATED: Taylor Swift Was the Cutest Bridesmaid at Her BFF’s Wedding
Scroll down to see some of the best interactions between Swift and her fans, and enjoy the beauty of Swift participating in everyone's favorite pastime: Instagram stalking.