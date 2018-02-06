Taylor Swift's Cat Olivia Poses Like Victoria Beckham on Instagram

Taylor Swift's cat Olivia Benson is taking a cue from Victoria Beckham. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer posted a photo of her cat stretching her leg straight into the air while lying down, and we can't help but be reminded of Beckham's signature Instagram pose.

Beckham's high-leg pose has been emulated by Kourtney Kardashian, as well as her children Romeo and Cruz Beckham, and now Olivia seems to be following in the designer's chic footsteps. Though, Swift attributed Olivia's flexibility to her getting ready for the upcoming Reputation tour.

"We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo," she captioned the picture of Olivia on Instagram .

Along with the photo, she linked to her updated Spotify playlist on Instagram Stories. "Hey guys, I updated my Spotify playlist, it’s called ‘Songs Taylor Loves’ and it’s like things I really love. In other news, we’re in tour rehearsals, and I can’t wait to see you guys," she said in a short video.

The playlist includes everything from her song "End Game" with Ed Sheeran and Future, as well as "Mine" by Bazzi and "Heart Break" by Lady Antebellum.