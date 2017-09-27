Taylor Swift Sent a Special Gift to Cardi B for Her No. 1 Song

Looks like there's no "Bad Blood" here!

As rapper Cardi B edged out Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do" and Post Malone's "Rockstar" to take the throne on the Billboard Hot 100 with her history-making single "Bodak Yellow," the 1989 songstress proved that there are no hard feelings as she sent a bouquet of flowers to congratulate the rapper.

On Monday, Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, revealed that she's a big Swifty as she lamented gaining the coveted No. 1 spot at the expense of the pop star's tune.

"Like, damn, why'd it have to be Taylor Swift? I like her; I like that damn song," she said, before launching into the chorus for "Look What You Made Me Do," which had held the top honors for three weeks prior.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

And it's clear that Swift also felt the love as she sent over a bouquet of pink roses, which the hip-hop star shared on her Instagram in a Boomerang clip.

"Sooo beautiful and lovely. Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers," she captioned the video. "And I freaking love your music."

Not only did the 24-year-old newcomer dethrone the Billboard veteran, but she also made history with her breakout single by becoming the first solo female rapper to earn Billboard's top honor since Lauryn Hill crushed the competition with "Doo-Wop (That Thing)" in 1998.

We're loving all the girl power!