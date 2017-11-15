Taylor Swift Surprises Fans During Ritual Album-Buying Trip to Target

After selling one million copies of her album Reputation in just four days, Taylor Swift was ready to send back the love to her fans as she surprised shoppers at a Tennessee Target on Tuesday.

To kick off a series of Instagram stories, documenting her late-night shopping spree, the "Look What You Made Me Do" hitmaker, who donned her signature red lip and posed alongside her cat, reminded viewers of her album ritual as she prepared to head to the superstore.

Taylor Swift / Instagram

"We always have this tradition of going to Target to buy the album. We're gonna go get some magazines. We're going to Target," the excited pop star shared before heading to the retail giant's White Bridge location with a few of her back-up singers and dancers in tow.

Unsuspecting fans got the surprise of a lifetime as the 27-year-old songstress hung out with Swifties of all ages.

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Taylor Swift / Instagram

Taylor Swift / Instagram

The "Gorgeous" star is no stranger to prioritizing one-on-one time with her fans, and we're sure we'll be seeing many more surprise Tay Tay sightings all around the country as the North American leg of her Reputation tour kicks off in May.

Leave it to Taylor to make fans's dreams come true, one Target run at a time.