Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Is About to Reach New Levels of Fame

Taylor Swift isn’t the only one who thinks boyfriend Joe Alwyn is gorgeous.

Italian fashion house Prada has tapped the actor as the face of its Spring-Summer 2018 Ascension campaign and we surely understand why Swift’s so infatuated with the 26-year-old. If you're pining for more details about the actor, check this out.

Photographed by Willy Vanderperre in Milan, Alwyn poses in two postmodern, super sleek and minimal images that perfectly match the industrial feel of his sharply tailored men’s clothing. In a statement, Prada described the soon-to-be household name as a “conqueror, an adventurer, an idol. A new, definitely heroic embodiment of the Prada masculine ideal.”

Courtesy of PRADA

Alwyn's star will only rise even higher in the next year. The actor is set to star alongside Emma Stone in The Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots alongside Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan, and Boy Erased with Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe.

On Friday, Swift released her latest single off Reputation, "Call It What You Want," and we have a sneaking suspicion the love song is about her relationship with Alwyn.

Gorgeous, indeed.