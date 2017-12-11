Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Slow-Dancing to Ed Sheeran Was a Jingle Bell Ball Highlight

While it’s no secret that Taylor Swift has a soft spot for the Brits, Sunday night’s foray across the pond to perform at London’s Jingle Bell Ball was an evening to remember.

After bringing the house down the night before at New York City’s Jingle Ball, the Grammy Award–winning songstress appeared to be in high spirits as she crossed the Atlantic to perform in British beau Joe Alwyn’s home country.

The duo made headlines with a rare public outing on Saturday evening in the Big Apple and then continued their PDA streak with plenty of romance at the big concert in London.

As the “Shake It Off” songstress—dressed in a sequined crop top and teal velvet shorts—slayed hits like “... Ready for It,” “Look What You Made Me Do,” and “Gorgeous,” which is reportedly about the Mary Queen of Scots actor, Swifties couldn't help but notice the English star sweetly filming his girlfriend during her set.

MY CAMERA SUCKS BUT MY LIFE DOESNT pic.twitter.com/cZ1f886RBz — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

Isabel Infantes - PA Images/Getty

And the pair only continued to up the love as Swift’s longtime BFF British crooner Ed Sheeran headed to the stage, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Several fans shared photos of the inseparable duo enjoying an intimate moment in the audience, while another noted that the smitten pair danced along to the tunes.

Taylor and Joe Alwyn watching the Jingle Bell Ball together💗💗💗 A post shared by Taylor Swift Updates (@taylorswift.updates) on Dec 10, 2017 at 2:26pm PST

THEY LITERALLY SLOW DANCED TO ALL EDS SONGS WITH THEIR ARMS AROUND ONE ANOTHER AND JUST KEPT LOOKING AT EACH OTHER AND KISSING — kris (@allltooswift) December 10, 2017

Looks like this couple’s romance is only continuing to heat up as the year comes to a close!