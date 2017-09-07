Taylor Swift Bothering Her Cat Olivia with Questions Is All of Us with Our Pets

X
Shop This Post
by: Olivia Bahou
September 7, 2017 @ 12:00 PM

Taylor Swift may be a pop superstar, but deep down, she’s just like us. Don’t believe me? Check out this behind-the-scenes video for Swift’s new AT&T commercial, where the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer can’t help herself from bugging her cat Olivia Benson with a million questions.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/905810889693159425

“Are you my baby wolverine? Are you the princess of meow town?” she hilariously asks Olivia, who is attempting to crawl out of Taylor's hands the whole time. “Do you want to write some songs?” Swift asks Olivia as she follows her on her hands and knees.

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/905810715570835456

This isn’t the only behind-the-scenes clip the singer shared from the new commercial. In another, Swift really suffers for her art by repeatedly eating cookie dough during every take. “We’re shooting in kind of these fake sets, and basically we’re doing this thing where it’s kind of like a day in the life of me,” she says. “You have to, you know, sometimes make sacrifices to get a really authentic performance.”

https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/905811133210210310

RELATED: Taylor Swift Dethrones "Despacito" on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Watch the hilarious commercial above.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top