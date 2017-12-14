Taylor Swift Has the Sweetest Message for Her Fans on Her Birthday

It's been one amazing year for Taylor Swift, and she's thanking her loyal fans as she celebrates her 28th birthday. The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer took to Instagram to share a message for everyone who wished her well on her special day.

"I love you guys so much. This was a photo @paul_sidoti took at @capitalofficial Jingle Bell Ball in London a few days ago," she wrote alongside a photo of her performing on stage. "I couldn’t have asked for a better year, all thanks to you. Thanks for all the birthday wishes. Can’t wait to see what 28 will be like. See you on tour "

One of the best birthday messages Taylor received today? A sweet tribute from her BFF Selena Gomez. She posted a video along with a message, and it will melt your heart.

"I’m glad you were born. You write all the thoughts some aren’t able to articulate. (ME!) Thank you for giving a voice to this world that is authentic and inspiring. I wish some knew how big your heart actually is.. it’s fierce, bold and freaking wild with light. I’m glad you protect that. Love you @taylorswift." Awww.

Happy Birthday, Taylor!