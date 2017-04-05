Taylor Swift’s Beverly Hills Home Is Now an Official Landmark

April 5, 2017
by: Olivia Bahou

Taylor Swift can rest easy knowing her legacy will live on through her iconic Beverly Hills home. On Tuesday night, the singer’s request to have her four-bedroom home reach landmark status was unanimously approved by the Beverly Hills City Council.

“I think this is a true community gem and really so thrilled that this will be landmarked and preserved,” said Mayor Lili Bosse, according to Fox News.

But the property isn’t just a landmark because Swift once graced its halls. She purchased the 1934 home from the heirs of iconic Hollywood producer Samuel Goldwyn back in 2015 for $25 million, and has spent time and money restoring the home to its original glory.

At least now we know where Taylor Swift has been hiding: presumably, inside her newly-restored Beverly Hills mansion, playing with her cats, and pretending she lives in the 1930s when getting called out on Snapchat wasn’t a possibility.

Hey, she’s always said she was an old soul.

