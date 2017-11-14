Taylor Swift Demos Awkward "Call It What You Want" Dance Moves in New Video

Don't expect to see Taylor Swift's new moves on the dance floor any time soon.

In the first episode of Making of a Song, a new series on AT&T's Taylor Swift NOW channel, the 27-year-old offers fans an inside look at the making of "Call It What You Want." In a clip of the show obtained by E! News, the pop star jokingly shows producer Jack Antonoff her dance moves for the single, including a new creation: the endearingly awkward "dolphin body roll."

"My baby's fly like a jet stream, high above the whole scene," Swift sings in the clip while holding her arms out like wings. "Watch for the dance move," she says before demonstrating what she has dubbed the dolphin body roll. The two of them break into laughter and the short clip ends.

According to Billboard, The Making of a Song will chronicle the production of each track on Swift's new album, Reputation, which was released on Friday. The series is available on AT&T video platforms DIRECTV NOW, DIRECTV (Channel 1113) and AT&T U-verse (Channel 1501).