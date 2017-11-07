ACLU Confronts Taylor Swift After Threats to Sue Blogger

Taylor Swift will stop at nothing to protect her reputation, a fact that's recently gotten her in some hot water with the American Civil Liberties Union.

The ACLU of Northern California sprung into action after learning that Swift's legal representatives sent a letter threatening a lawsuit to liberal outlet PopFront and one of its writers for a blog post titled "Swiftly to the alt-right: Taylor subtly gets the lower case kkk in formation."

In it, the post's writer, Meghan Herning, claims Swift has become a white supremacy icon and accuses her of "giving support to the white nationalist movements through lyrics that speak to their anger, entitlement, and selfishness." Herning also slammed the singer for not publicly addressing her political views.

Unsurprisingly, Swift wasn't thrilled with the coverage.

In the letter to Herning, Swift's lawyer William J. Briggs II, wrote the following: "The story is replete with demonstrable and offensive falsehoods which bear no relation to reality or the truth about Ms. Swift. It appears to be a malicious attack against Ms. Swift that goes to great lengths to portray Ms. Swift as some sort of white supremacist figurehead, which is a baseless fiction masquerading as fact and completely misrepresents Ms. Swift."

The ACLU responded on Herning's behalf.

"Mrs. Herning and PopFront will not in any way accede to your attempt to suppress their constitutionally protected speech. The blog post is a mix of core political speech and critical commentary; it discusses current politics in this country, the recent rise of white supremacy, and the fact that some white supremacists have embraced Ms. Swift."

RELATED: Taylor Swift Makes Fun of Her Fashion Mistake with New Reputation Merch

The ACLU has requested a response from Swift and her attorney by Nov. 13 confirming that they will not pursue a lawsuit.