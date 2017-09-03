Taylor Swift Pulls a Pippa as Bridesmaid in BFF's Wedding

BY: Camryn Rabideau
September 3, 2017 @ 12:45 PM

Remember way back when Taylor Swift sang about sitting in class next to a redhead named Abigail in her song "Fifteen"? Well yesterday, Abigail Anderson got married on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts, and her high school bestie was right by her side.

These two ladies have a longstanding friendship—Anderson was even Swift's date to the 2015 Grammys—so it's really no surprise the 27-year-old singer was asked to be a bridesmaid in the wedding. Anderson looked stunning on her big day, wearing a strapless lace gown with a layered mermaid-style bottom, and Swift did her job diligently, carrying her friend's train as they headed into the church.

The "Look What You Made Me Do" singer looked every bit as lovely, wearing a floor-length burgundy dress with a sweetheart neckline. Swift styled her shoulder-length bob in loose curls, and naturally, sported her signature red lip.

Anderson and her fiancé got engaged back in 2016, and Swift was also by their side at the engagement party. This friendship really is one for the ages!

https://www.instagram.com/p/BHfuyOzDwyc/

 

Congrats to Anderson on her marriage—everyone looked amazing!

