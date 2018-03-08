Target Is Recalling 30,000 Pairs of Kids' Jeans Over a Safety Concern

Target is recalling around 30,000 pairs of skinny jeans sold to girls exclusively at the retailer due to safety concerns.

The recall is on Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans, from apparel manufacturer Topson Downs, due to customer injuries and complaints, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The agency announced the recall on March 7, pointing to six reports they received of the metal stars on the pants detaching, five of which also said the stars caused lacerations to wearers.

#Recall: Cat & Jack Girls’ Star Studded Skinny Jeans sold exclusively at @Target. Metal stars can detach.#laceration hazard. Get full refund. CONTACT:800-440-0680, or online at https://t.co/MxlKzyn0Ub. Full recall notice https://t.co/OhDK1MkGyG pic.twitter.com/2BlnBoL8XF — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) March 7, 2018

Agency representatives are urging any customers who own the jeans to stop wearing them immediately and return them to Target for a full refund.

The jeans were sold exclusively in Target stores and on the retailer’s website for $18 from Sep. 2017 through Nov. 2017 in sizes 4 through 18P, with the problematic metal stars on the bottom portion of the front of the legs.

The jeans have the words “Cat & Jack” and “Super Skinny” on the interior waistband and one of the following numbers printed on the hangtag: 205-03-1377 or 205-03-1392.

Customers looking to get a refund on the product can call Target at 800-440-0670 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily or by heading to the company’s product recall portion on its website.

Target also has a “Product Recalls” tab on its Facebook page that customers can use to ask for a refund.