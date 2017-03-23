Target's Nude Lingerie Line Just Got More Diverse with Four New Shades

Gone are the days of the universal nude hue.

Target announced Wednesday that their nude lingerie and hosiery collection will now include more color options than ever before—four new shades that will make it easier for women of color to find their "perfect match."

"At Target, we know that women come in all shapes, sizes and ethnicities and our assortment needs to reflect their outfitting needs," Michelle Wlazlo, Target's senior vice president of apparel and accessories said in a press release. "As part of our continued commitment to inclusivity, our team did extensive research to expand our intimate offerings so guests can find the perfect shade of nude to match their skin tone."

So far, the new nudes include cocoa (for darker complexions), caramel (for medium skin tones), honey beige (for lighter, golden skin tones) and mochaccino (for fair skin), but Target will be rolling out even more shades this fall for intimates, hosiery, and shoes as well.

Currently, the collection includes everything from lacy thongs and convertible bras to sheer hosiery, with bras ranging from $10-$17 and underwear at around $5.

The announcement comes just a few days after Target unveiled its new unretouched #TargetSwim campaign, which celebrates women's bodies of all shapes and sizes.