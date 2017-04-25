Target Launches Sustainable Collection with Eco-Friendly Brand Accompany

Target Launches Sustainable Collection with Eco-Friendly Brand Accompany
Courtesy of Accompany
April 25, 2017 @ 7:45 PM
by: InStyle Staff

On the heels of Earth Day, Target has teamed up with eco-friendly fashion hub Accompany to launch a new sustainable collection.

The e-retailer's tagline, which reads, "Welcome to a new style culture where every purchase has a purpose," is reflected in the 40 pieces from the collaboration, which include artisanal, fair-trade items from six countries across five continents.

The collection includes printed orange and royal blue cosmetic bags made in India, Herringbone throws made on the loom in India, Kuni bowls hand-carved in Kenya, gem cuffs made in Turkey, bangles made with acai beads in Ecuador, and much more.

"Accompany's mission is to build income-generating opportunities for local people across the developing world," Accompany's Founder Jason Keehn, said in a statement. "Traditional crafts and indigenous methods for creating products are being lost every day, and we aim to support the livelihood and communities of these craftspeople by connecting their goods with a wide consumer base. Through our partnership with Target, we're able to shine a spotlight on the communities creating these goods and help them continue their traditions, now and in the future."

Target's design team trekked around the world to help create the collection, drawing inspiration from the techniques they saw in embroidery, patchwork, etc. in St. Tropez, The Philippines, Bali, and Thailand.

"Today people are more culturally connected than ever, which creates a desire for aesthetics from every corner of the world," Julie Guggemos, senior vice president, Product Design & Development, Target, said in a statement. "Target's Product Design & Development team has the unique opportunity to travel the globe, get first-hand inspiration and create authentic products for our guests."

Courtesy

Inlaid Box

$45

Courtesy

Herringbone Throw

$88

Courtesy

Block Printed Cosmetics Bag

$30

Courtesy

Oversized Sarong Scarf

$50

Courtesy

Pom Pom Mirror Keychain

$15

The collection is available now online and in select stores.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

