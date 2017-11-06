The Target Black-Friday Ad Has 40 Pages of Deals, And You Can Shop a Few Today

The biggest shopping event of the season is starting early this year. Some of the Target Black Friday deals are actually happening right now. Seriously, this is not a drill, people. If you're planning on saving big at our favorite retailer, you need to get to it.

On November 6, Target released its ad showcasing the Black Friday 2017 deals, and shoppers are already freaking out. We can see why. This year's campaign is filled with 40 pages of insane discounts on electronics, home decor, and stylish fashions. How good you ask? The Target Black-Friday event will have promotions on the brand new iPhone 8, and you can save $100 on select drones, just to name a few.

Target is being extra nice and letting us shop a few Black Friday discounts today. One of our favorite deals happening right now is the promotion running on select Beats by Dr. Dre headphones. They are currently marked down at 53 percent off for today only.

You can browse all of the deals on Target's website right now. And we suggest using the "save to quick-list" button to keep track of your favorite promotions before the big day.

If you're wondering about actual Black Friday hours, Target is going to open doors at 6 p.m. on Thursday November, 23. The stores will close for a few hours at midnight and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday, November 24. Set your alarms now, shoppers.