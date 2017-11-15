Taraji P. Henson Is Starring in a Girl Power Remake of What Women Want 

After all of the sexual assault allegations that have recently come to light in Hollywood, Taraji P. Henson is giving us the perfect reboot. The Empire actress will replace Mel Gibson in a remake of Nancy Myers's popular 2000 film What Women Want, Variety reports.

The new spin on the original rom-com will be titled What Men Want, and instead of Gibson being able to read women's minds, Henson will be able to hear what the men around her are thinking. Now that's what we're talking about.

Like Gibson's character, she'll use the power to take her career to the next level—though it won't be in the world of advertising. Instead, she'll play a sports agent, who is competing against her co-workers to sign the NBA's next big star.

Henson will not only star in the reboot, but she's also serve as an executive producer on the film, so you know it's going to be good.

The only downside to this news? We have to wait until January 11, 2019 to see it in theaters. Yes, a whole year! But we bet the wait will be worth it.