Why the Internet Thinks Taraji P. Henson Threw Shade at Ryan Seacrest

Before Jimmy Kimmel took the stage as host of the 2018 Oscars Sunday night, all eyes were on the red carpet, and specifically, E! Live from the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest.

The TV personality had been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by his former stylist Suzie Hardy—a claim he and the network have shut down several times—yet remained as the key figure in E!’s red carpet coverage. While most of his interactions proved to be quite safe (he focused on the nominated films and stars’ fashion), his interaction with Taraji P. Henson is driving Twitter crazy.

Henson, who was on hand to present Mary J. Blige’s performance, gave him quite the look while talking about the evening.

“You know what, the universe has a way of taking care of good people. You know what I mean?” she said, staring at him directly in the eyes with a slight smile.

“I agree,” he said.

RELATED: Ryan Seacrest Hosts E!'s Red Carpet Show Amid Red Carpet Allegations

via GIPHY

Moments later, she stopped by to speak with ABC’s Wendi McClendon-Covey, who asked her how she was doing. “I’m great now that I’m in your company,” Henson said.

"I'm great now that I'm in your company." --Taraji P. Henson to the interviewer who talked to her right after Ryan Seacrest — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) March 5, 2018

Of course, the Empire star didn’t exactly call out Seacrest, and hasn’t publicly addressed the controversy surrounding Seacrest, but Twitter seems to think she straight-up did with her vague comments.

I officially don’t care about anything besides the fact that Taraji came for Ryan Seacrest in the classiest and most subtle way so it would still get aired but at the same time we’d all know exactly what she was saying pic.twitter.com/pa93uATIF9 — Bequestrian (@BDingz) March 5, 2018

He was asking something about her character Cookie but Taraji was lowkey shading Ryan due to his recent sexual assault allegations — Maitreyi (@maitreyibandla1) March 5, 2018

Holy shit Taraji just put a curse on Ryan Seacrest 😂 pic.twitter.com/GSknn3NozF — Sara Jean Hughes (@sarajeanhughes) March 5, 2018

If this is the sequel to Proud Mary I’m there opening weekend https://t.co/YKrqdEEbGp — Ira Madison III (@ira) March 5, 2018

Other fans, however, pointed out that she hugged him at the end.

oh i just re-watched the interview and she literally hugs him in the end pic.twitter.com/5NCEsRtW7i — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 5, 2018

So was it shade? You decide.