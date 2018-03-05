Why the Internet Thinks Taraji P. Henson Threw Shade at Ryan Seacrest

Before Jimmy Kimmel took the stage as host of the 2018 Oscars Sunday night, all eyes were on the red carpet, and specifically, E! Live from the Red Carpet host Ryan Seacrest.
The TV personality had been accused of sexual abuse and harassment by his former stylist Suzie Hardy—a claim he and the network have shut down several times—yet remained as the key figure in E!’s red carpet coverage. While most of his interactions proved to be quite safe (he focused on the nominated films and stars’ fashion), his interaction with Taraji P. Henson is driving Twitter crazy.
Henson, who was on hand to present Mary J. Blige’s performance, gave him quite the look while talking about the evening.
“You know what, the universe has a way of taking care of good people. You know what I mean?” she said, staring at him directly in the eyes with a slight smile.
“I agree,” he said.
Moments later, she stopped by to speak with ABC’s Wendi McClendon-Covey, who asked her how she was doing. “I’m great now that I’m in your company,” Henson said.
Of course, the Empire star didn’t exactly call out Seacrest, and hasn’t publicly addressed the controversy surrounding Seacrest, but Twitter seems to think she straight-up did with her vague comments.
Other fans, however, pointed out that she hugged him at the end.
So was it shade? You decide.