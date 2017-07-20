Taraji P. Henson Is the Hit Woman You Didn't Know You'd Love in Proud Mary Trailer

We can’t help but belt out a “yaaaas queen!” with each character that Taraji P. Henson takes on. Empire’s Cookie Lyons? She’d chew us up and just as quickly spit us out.

It’s fitting, then, that the Golden Globe-winning actress scored a new gig as one of 2017’s bravest and boldest characters: a hit woman. In the first trailer for Proud Mary, we find the actress at the center of the film portraying a woman we couldn't help but fear if we crossed paths in real life.

As the video above unfolds, Henson appears screen as Tina Turner’s classic “Proud Mary” jam blasts. She does pushups atop kettle bells, glamorously applies her makeup, and, eventually, slips into thigh-high leather heels with a sleek matching jacket that turn her into a weapon-wielding gun slayer we can’t wait to watch on the big screen.

Alongside Neal McDonough and Danny Glover, she changes in and out of a blonde wig, shoots people, fights more people, and races off, away from the cops. It’s Taraji at her best. According to the synopsis, her character works for a crime family in Boston but considers slowing down after she meets a young boy, who makes her reevaluate things. Sounds cute!

RELATED: Sia, Maddie Ziegler, and Kate Hudson Are Collaborating on a Secret Project

Watch the full trailer above and catch Proud Mary in theaters Jan. 12.