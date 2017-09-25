Celebrities React to the NFL’s “Take a Knee” Protests Against Trump

X
by: Jonathan Borge
September 25, 2017 @ 2:00 PM

During a rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange Friday night, President Donald Trump took a stab at the National Football League and players choosing to take a knee during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b— off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said, referring to athletes like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who took a knee in 2016 in protest of police brutality.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Following his remarks, Trump took to Twitter to address the topic again throughout the weekend, writing, “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect ... our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

On Sunday, he continued. “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he wrote.

Following his initial remarks, NFL athletes from the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, and over a dozen teams participated in the protests against the president on Sunday. Many celebrities took to social media in solidarity.

“Ya’ll got a chance to do something really, really, really great tomorrow. If ya’ll do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped. Just do the math, man. Do the math. Stick together,” Diddy shared in a video on Instagram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZZGaS3DI0E/

Similarly, basketball star LeBron James directly called Trump a “bum” in response to one of the president’s tweets about NBA pro Stephen Curry. Chrissy Teigen retweeted him in support.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/911572182060453893

https://twitter.com/kingjames/status/911610455877021697

 

https://twitter.com/chrissyteigen/status/911617810085822464

Scroll down to see more stars' reactions.

Zendaya

https://twitter.com/Zendaya/status/912004421420068864

John Legend

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZcFXEWgnK5/

#TakeaKnee #DarknessAndLightTour #GLORY

A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on

RELATED: The 13 Most Important Moments in Hillary Clinton's New Book

Lena Dunham

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/911836041115459584

Olivia Wilde

https://twitter.com/oliviawilde/status/912010110087639040

Yara Shahidi

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZaa36BA3o_/

Uzo Aduba

https://twitter.com/UzoAduba/status/911951784326856704

Ellen DeGeneres

https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/912016962347196416

Jesse Williams

https://twitter.com/iJesseWilliams/status/911958429790461953

Rosie Perez

https://twitter.com/rosieperezbklyn/status/911954035867037696

John Mayer

https://twitter.com/JohnMayer/status/911950745234214912

Linda Sarsour

https://twitter.com/lsarsour/status/911968359062867968

Ava DuVernay

https://twitter.com/ava/status/911609106435276800

Samuel L. Jackson

https://twitter.com/SamuelLJackson/status/911750753852755969

J.K. Rowling

https://twitter.com/jk_rowling/status/911655580552630272

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
Back to Top