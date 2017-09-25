Celebrities React to the NFL’s “Take a Knee” Protests Against Trump

During a rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange Friday night, President Donald Trump took a stab at the National Football League and players choosing to take a knee during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b— off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said, referring to athletes like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who took a knee in 2016 in protest of police brutality.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty

Following his remarks, Trump took to Twitter to address the topic again throughout the weekend, writing, “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect ... our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”

On Sunday, he continued. “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he wrote.

Following his initial remarks, NFL athletes from the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, and over a dozen teams participated in the protests against the president on Sunday. Many celebrities took to social media in solidarity.

“Ya’ll got a chance to do something really, really, really great tomorrow. If ya’ll do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped. Just do the math, man. Do the math. Stick together,” Diddy shared in a video on Instagram.

Similarly, basketball star LeBron James directly called Trump a “bum” in response to one of the president’s tweets about NBA pro Stephen Curry. Chrissy Teigen retweeted him in support.

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/911572182060453893 Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

https://twitter.com/kingjames/status/911610455877021697 U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

Scroll down to see more stars' reactions.

Zendaya

John Legend

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZcFXEWgnK5/ #TakeaKnee #DarknessAndLightTour #GLORY A post shared by John Legend (@johnlegend) on Sep 24, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

Lena Dunham

https://twitter.com/lenadunham/status/911836041115459584 Caught on "presidential" tweets & he's basically a character on an NBC sitcom. You know, a sitcom about a deranged bigot ruining America. — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 24, 2017

Olivia Wilde

https://twitter.com/oliviawilde/status/912010110087639040 The sports community is brave and serious about taking real risks to defend essential American values. We should all be so bold. #takeaknee — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) September 24, 2017

Yara Shahidi

Uzo Aduba

Ellen DeGeneres

https://twitter.com/TheEllenShow/status/912016962347196416 As a football fan, I am proud of the NFL players today. Nothing is more American than the right to peacefully protest. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) September 24, 2017

Jesse Williams

Rosie Perez

John Mayer

https://twitter.com/JohnMayer/status/911950745234214912 I know I shouldn't talk sports, but trump's comments re:NFL further prove he's hellbent on poisoning all aspects of American life. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) September 24, 2017

Linda Sarsour

https://twitter.com/lsarsour/status/911968359062867968 "Speak the truth even if your voice shakes." Make no mistake about it we stand with Kaepernick. #TakeAKnee pic.twitter.com/LX5DDNsC6B — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 24, 2017

Ava DuVernay

https://twitter.com/ava/status/911609106435276800 He's not declaring war on NFL and NBA. Owners are his donors. He's declaring way against black people with opinions. https://t.co/lnEIKs1e9I — Ava DuVernay (@ava) September 23, 2017

Samuel L. Jackson

https://twitter.com/SamuelLJackson/status/911750753852755969 So... How many Sons A' Bitches kneeling tomorrow??!! How many of Dotards boys firing Mothfukkas?? Odds??!! — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 24, 2017

J.K. Rowling