Celebrities React to the NFL’s “Take a Knee” Protests Against Trump

During a rally for Alabama Republican Senate candidate Luther Strange Friday night, President Donald Trump took a stab at the National Football League and players choosing to take a knee during the national anthem.
“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a b— off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired!” Trump said, referring to athletes like former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick who took a knee in 2016 in protest of police brutality.
Following his remarks, Trump took to Twitter to address the topic again throughout the weekend, writing, “If a player wants the privilege of making millions of dollars in the NFL, or other leagues, he or she should not be allowed to disrespect ... our Great American Flag (or Country) and should stand for the National Anthem. If not, YOU’RE FIRED. Find something else to do!”
On Sunday, he continued. “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!” he wrote.
Following his initial remarks, NFL athletes from the Oakland Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Washington Redskins, Buffalo Bills, and over a dozen teams participated in the protests against the president on Sunday. Many celebrities took to social media in solidarity.
“Ya’ll got a chance to do something really, really, really great tomorrow. If ya’ll do whatever you do in unity, you can’t be stopped. Just do the math, man. Do the math. Stick together,” Diddy shared in a video on Instagram.
Similarly, basketball star LeBron James directly called Trump a “bum” in response to one of the president’s tweets about NBA pro Stephen Curry. Chrissy Teigen retweeted him in support.
