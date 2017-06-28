You Can Now Get Married at the Happiest Place on Earth, Taco Bell

You Can Now Get Married at the Happiest Place on Earth, Taco Bell
Taco Bell/Twitter
Shop This Post
by: Isabel Jones
June 28, 2017 @ 2:30 PM

Do you like inexpensive tacos, and also love and happiness? Of course you do.

Beginning in August, you can have it all—a lifelong partner, a 12-pack of tacos, and a kitsch hot sauce bouquet, all for the low, low price of $600.

On August 7, Taco Bell will begin offering wedding packages at its Las Vegas flagship restaurant/“chapel.” You and your S.O. are now able to solidify your commitment at the happiest place on Earth (when Disneyland starts selling tacos for $1.19, maybe we’ll talk).

https://twitter.com/CBSNews/status/879882046340042752

To kick off this revolutionary trend, Taco Bell married the winners of their Love and Tacos contest, Dan Ryckert and Bianca Monda, this past Sunday.

Despite the lingering scent of Crunchwrap Supremes, the ceremony was actually very beautiful:

https://twitter.com/tacobell/status/879095014294302720

https://twitter.com/DanRyckert/status/879734774071533568

I don’t know about you, but I definitely want my wedding day to mirror the happiness I feel upon entering a deserted Taco Bell on a Saturday just after midnight.

RELATED: Celebrities’ Go-To Binge Meals After a Red Carpet Event

If you, too, can hear the Taco Bells ringing, check out the official site for more information.

More Weddings

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top