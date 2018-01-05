Sylvester Stallone’s Daughter Sistine Works Out in a Plunging Swimsuit for Love’s Advent Calendar

Sistine Stallone may already be approved by Chanel (she’s walked the brand’s runway twice) and regularly mingles with fashion It girls, but does the 19-year-old daughter of Sylvester Stallone love fitness as much as pros like Gigi Hadid? You're about to find out ...

Stallone posed for Love’s Advent calendar (it’s still going on) and the results prove she’s got her workout game on lock. In the clip, she says, “I’m Sistine Stallone. Today is pilates day,” and proceeds to, well, do pilates dressed in a red one-piece swimsuit and matching accessories.

She works out her core, works out her glutes, and even tries some Jane Fonda–inspired moves. “Stay strong,” she concludes.

In November, the model told us that she looks up to Gigi and Bella Hadid, and can only hope to have a similar career. “They both came from California and it’s an inspirational story, and I hope that one day I can amount to their success,” she said. “They’re doing fantastic.”

Ditto.