Suri Cruise and Her Mom Katie Holmes Made a Rare Public Appearance Just for Taylor Swift

Suri Cruise has remained largely out of the spotlight for the last few years (besides a few notable appearances behind-the-scenes at Broadway shows), but she and her mom Katie Holmes stood in front of tens of thousands of people on stage Friday night at Madison Square Garden at N.Y.C.'s Z100 Jingle Ball Presented by Capital One, and it was all for one special A-list artist.

The mother-daughter duo made a rare public appearance to introduce the final act of the more than 4 hour concert: Taylor Swift.

"She's one of our favorite performers," Holmes said, "Who is it, tonight?" before 11-year-old Suri enthusiastically exclaimed "Taylor Swift!"

Suri wasn't the only one at the Jingle Ball who was pretty excited about the musical artists—and with good reason. With a lineup that also included Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Fall Out Boy, The Chainsmokers, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, and Sam Smith, even some of the musicians and presenters themselves took Jingle Ball as an opportunity to reflect on the the year in music.

Logic, for example, had a clear favorite jam of 2017.

"'On the Level' by Mac DeMarco [is my favorite], because of who he is," he told InStyle. "I love the sonics of it, and he's just a really nice guy. I'm not even sure what that song is about, I just love it."

Singer and Disney actress Olivia Holt was also thankful for a year of good music.

"I think something I was really stoked about this year was Calvin Harris's new album. I feel like everyone always just forgets about it because it just comes and it goes, but his album is just amazing, I don't think that album will ever get old for me," she said to InStyle back stage on the Jingle Ball red carpet. "Demi's new album is great. There's a lot of good things out there, and I feel grateful to be in an industry where people are making great stuff."

Whether your musical favorite of 2017 was Taylor Swift or Calvin Harris, one thing is for sure: if music stays this catchy, poignant, and powerful in the New Year, 2018 will certainly be worth looking forward to.