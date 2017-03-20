Suri Cruise Looks So Much Like Young Katie Holmes Now

It's no secret that Suri Cruise looks a lot like her mom Katie Holmes, but the Dawson Creek alum's latest photo of her daughter is truly making us see double.

Holmes, who has been busy filming The Kennedys: After Camelot, took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of her 10-year-old doppelgänger and her two nephews, who've been getting in quality family time with their cousin as of late.

"Love these sweethearts who inspire me with all of their accomplishments and beautiful hearts and for bringing so much light to all of our lives!" the 38-year-old captioned the photo, which shows the inseparable trio standing on a road against the backdrop of the nighttime Los Angeles skyline.

Little Suri—who's dressed in a sundress and white cardigan—grins from ear to ear as she perches on one of her cousin's shoulders, and she's the spitting image of a young Katie Holmes.

This family reunion comes after a recent trip to a beachside carnival in February that the 38-year-old also documented on social media using the hashtags #family, #blessed, and #love.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BQJ1iWTgRYa/ #family #love #blessed 😘 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

The stylish pre-teen turns 11 in April, and we're predicting that the resemblance with her mom will only get stronger as the young star grows up!