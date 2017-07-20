Suri Cruise Looks So Grown Up at a Broadway Show with Her Mom Katie Holmes 

Katie Holmes hit the town on Tuesday night, and she brought along a familiar face.

The actress treated her 11-year-old daughter Suri Cruise to the Broadway show Dear Evan Hansen, and even took her backstage to meet the musical's star (and recent Tony winner) Ben Platt. Judging from Suri's huge smile, we think it's safe to say that she loved it.

For the special occasion, Cruise wore a sweet floral-patterned summer dress with a pink hair bow, while Holmes rocked a pair of jeans and a simple black tank with pop-of-color green nail polish.

Holmes and Cruise have had plenty of adorable mother-daughter photos but in their newest shot with Platt, it's even clearer that Cruise is the spitting image of her mom.

Holmes has been extra busy lately with filming for her next movie project The Gift in Montreal, and a guest appearance she filmed on Project Runway, so it seems like the family Broadway night in New York was a well-deserved break.

Holmes has talked openly about how New York has embraced her and Cruise, so it's no surprise to see them taking advantage of the city's attractions.

"New York has been very good to both of us," Holmes told People in 2014. "I love the theater, the galleries in my neighborhood. Stuff [like] that is so much of what makes me love this city."

It seems like Suri loves it just as much. Like mother, like daughter.