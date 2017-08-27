You Can Help Hurricane Harvey Victims No Matter Where You Are. Here's How

Ever since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Southeastern Texas on Friday, the “unprecedented” storm has devastated the region. According to NBC News, at least two people are dead and dozens are injured. More than 300,000 residents are without power and high-levels of flooding are posing a threat to thousands more.

VIDEO: What to Know About Hurricane Harvey

According to the National Weather Service, the storm isn’t leaving anytime soon: It’s expected to bring 15 to 25 more inches of water to the region through Friday, Sept. 1. Whether or not you’re physically able to assist the victims of the Category 4 hurricane, here are five ways you can help those in Harvey’s path from near or far.

1. Donate to the American Red Cross.

"The American Red Cross is helping the people affected by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and all across the Gulf coast. Shelters are open, truck loads of supplies are being distributed and volunteers in place," a statement reads on the organization's website.

Call 1-800-RED CROSS or text HARVEY to 90999 to make a donation.

2. Donate to the Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army is hard at work in the disaster zone, delivering food and water to those in need. Donate on their website or call 1-800-SAL-ARMY to help.

3. Give to the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center.

If you're in the area, consider scheduling an appointment to donate blood to the victims of the storm.

4. Donate supplies to Austin Pets Alive!

This local shelter is taking in pets abandoned in the storm, and they're looking for donations of both money and supplies to care for the influx of animals into their shelter. If you're in the area, also consider fostering a dog or a cat who has lost its home.

RELATED: $1 to Rihanna's Foundation Could Get You Entry to Her Diamond Ball

5. Open your home.

Airbnb is allowing hosts in Texas to list their homes for free and house Hurricane Harvey evacuees for no cost at all. The website is also waiving service fees for these urgent accommodations.