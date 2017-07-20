You'll Want to Dress Just Like This New Super-Cute Male Pop Duo

I'm automatically on board with music that makes me feel like I'm on vacation. So when I came across Superfruit on YouTube, I fell in love. The super pop, super electro, super fun male duo is compromised of current Pentatonix singers Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying, two gay boys whose music has successfully managed to reach the top of my summer 2017 playlist.

How? Their debut EP, Future Friends - Part One, features seven seductive tracks with low-key sexual innuendos, references to celebrities millennials love (Britney Spears, Chad Michael Murray), and underlying messages of equality. Their sound is a lovely fit for your headphones, however, it's their music videos and fashion that make these guys it.

First thing's first: Gucci. In the opening sequence of their debut “Imaginary Parties” video (below), Grassi and Hoying wear coordinating floral Gucci suits that I wish I owned. Their choreography is minimal, with the guys and their dancers following slow yet snappy hand gestures as the backgrounds fade from a make-believe jungle to bold, colored backdrops. But again, it's their looks that count.

Those matching polka dot blue shirts with a fish print? Commes des Garcons. Later in the video, they rotate between Paul Smith, ASOS, Burberry, and towering Balenciaga platforms. You can’t miss the duo back to back, either, with Grassi in a furry pink Sies Marjan coat and Hoying in a black leather Marc Jacobs jacket. It’s fab.

For this we have stylist Candice Lambert to thank. The L.A. based talent, also known for her work with Green Day, Kelly Clarkson, and Bon Jovi, has been with Pentatonix since day one, when they first met four years ago. It’s her work with Superfruit, though, that’s bound to make waves.

“We wanted to elevate them, start with a big bang,” Lambert told us, explaining how they turned to Gucci and Balenciaga for high-fashion inspiration and a pop art approach to their look. “They want to be a band with an image and a band in fashion, in style, and a band who expresses themselves through that, not only their music but through the image that they’re trying to portray.”

Luckily, Grassi and Hoying make her job easy. “Scott has this more rugged, masculine, bad boy kind of vibe that’s very sweet and tender at the same time. He wants to be out there, too,” she said of his look. “He loves leathers and suits that fit very well. He lives in oversize pieces as well, like a little bit of drapery and layers and layers. And that way he’s different than Mitch. Where Mitch kind of naturally has this feminine, beautiful side; Scott is like the rugged counterpart.”

Grassi’s enthusiasm toward expressing a more feminine side (they both wear 90 percent women’s clothing) is best reflected in the imagery for their newly released “Worth It” video (below). In the shoot, he wears a bright pink Balenciaga dress while Scott turns to a Gucci suit with a Burberry shirt and Saint Laurent shoes. “Mitch told me that he wanted to wear a dress again. He specifically asked for it,” Lambert said, referring to the red carpet dress he wore at the 2016 Grammys. “He’s incredible. I could put a trash bag on that kid and it would work perfectly. He is fearless in fashion.”

For Lambert and the guys, pushing the fashion envelope is key, especially with Grassi. “We both feel like clothing is genderless. It’s all about expression and feeling and the art of it. They believe in that. They want to express themselves through it,” she said. “My job is to make the artist’s dream come to reality.”

Lambert’s aesthetic is a little punk rock, citing David Bowie, Prince, The Ramones, and Debbie Harry as major influencers in her approach to style, but also giving Beyoncé and Mary J. Blige shout-outs: “I definitely have more of an edgy side to myself. I always have something that’s kind of distorted. I don’t like things to be perfect and smooth. I want things to be fu**** up. I don’t want it to always make sense.”

But her work with Superfruit does make sense, especially in the “Bad 4 Us” video (below), where they perfectly coordinate with Mitch in a women’s Topshop suit with Gucci slides, Scott in an ASOS suit and Bally shoes.

At an average Superfruit fitting, you’ll find between seven and nine racks of clothing for each singer. The designers pulled include Alexander Wang, Loewe, Vetements , Haider Ackermann, Raf Simons, and Maison Margiela, to name a few. “It’s always a party. It’s fun! They’re one of my favorite clients because they actually enjoy it,” she said. “They are the best people. They are best friends. They’re super talented. There’s nobody like them on the planet.”

Stay tuned for Part Two of Future Friends, available September 15—and visit their YouTube channel for more videos.