The Super Bowl "Selfie Kid" Speaks Out About His Big Justin Timberlake Moment

In what was arguably the best moment from the Super Bowl, or at least the halftime show, 13-year-old Patriots fan Ryan McKenna was captured looking at his phone screen while performer Justin Timberlake shimmied beside him.

Watching this cool teen was the best part of the halftime show #SBLII pic.twitter.com/FYAvwY6jJy — Mashable (@mashable) February 5, 2018

Naturally, this moment spawned the nation's new favorite meme:

Ryan, now a minor celebrity himself (check his Instagram follower count), swears he wasn’t checked out during Timberlake’s performance. During an interview with Good Morning America, the teen admitted that he was having some technical difficulties. “I had a video going and my phone shut off, that’s why I was on my phone,” he explained, telling the hosts that Timberlake is his favorite singer. Watch it here:

"I'm a huge Justin Timberlake fan, and that was my favorite song—"Can't Stop [the] Feeling"— so I was just so excited that he was right there playing that song," he told the Today show.

All memes aside, Ryan has a pretty incredible memento from the night.

Still can’t believe this happened 😂 A post shared by Ryan Mckenna (@ryanmckenn) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:44pm PST