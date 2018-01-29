The Best Super Bowl Ads of 2018

The Super Bowl’s coming! And if you (like me) aren’t much of a football person, you know that the true pinnacle of the annual sporting event is the commercials.

While we have the better part of a week left before the game, many of the star-studded ads have already surfaced.

Chris Pratt for Michelob Ultra

Chris Pratt, who has routinely declined offers to do commercials, made an exception for a campaign that features a product near to his heart: beer.

This year, the Jurassic Park actor stars in two Super Bowl ads for Michelob Ultra.

“I’ve watched every single Super Bowl since 1985,” Pratt explained. “I’m a Super Bowl guy, and I definitely feel really connected not only to football and to the NFL and the Super Bowl, but also to the commercials … That’s always the most exciting part for me, and it feels good to be part of that, like I’m a little tile in the mosaic of American culture.”

P.S. Did we mention that one of the ads features a shirtless Pratt?

David Schwimmer for Skittles

Skittles is showing its Super Bowl commercial to just one person. Yes, really—California teen Marcos Menendez bears the singular honor. But don’t worry, there are four bizarre teaser ads featuring David Schwimmer to sate your rainbow-tasting appetite. TBH, if the real Skittles Super Bowl ad doesn’t include the Friends alum yelling, “We were on a commercial break!” I don’t know if I can continue supporting this brand.

Cindy Crawford and Presley Gerber for Pepsi

The iconic supermodel and her 18-year-old son have recreated Crawford’s 1992 Pepsi commercial, and we CANNOT WAIT to see it.

“To this day, people come up to talk about how much they loved my original Pepsi spot from ’92,” Crawford said in a statement. “The commercial was a big moment for me and has spanned generations. I am proud to play a role in this iconic pop-culture phenom and excited for fans to see our take on the Pepsi spot during Super Bowl.”

Here’s a sneak peek:

Tiffany Haddish for Groupon

The brand’s new spokesperson puts her beloved cackle on display in this 30-second spot.

The pairing seems like a perfect fit, after all the Girls Trip star did once treat Will and Jada Pinkett Smith to a life-changing Groupon swamp tour.