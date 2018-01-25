Where Kiersey Clemons, Ethan Hawke, Priyanka Chopra, and More Partied at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival is once again upon us.

This year's roster of indies feature some of Hollywood's biggest stars, including Maggie Gyllenhaal, Idris Elba, and Keira Knightley, all of whom took a well-deserved break from promoting their projects to hit the party circuit in their warm-weather finest.

On Main Street, aka the center of the action in Park City, Utah, Grey Goose hosted an assemblage of stars. Emma Roberts dropped by with her boyfriend, Evan Peters, to kick off his 31st birthday, greeting him with a big hug when he walked in the door. Rose Byrne chatted with her Juliet, Naked co-stars Ethan Hawke and Chris O'Dowd, as they sipped cocktails.

Across the road at Cafe Artois, Aubrey Plaza and Chloë Sevigny celebrated Sevigny's new film, Lizzie, based on the infamous Lizzie Borden murders. Further away, in the mountains, Quantico star Priyanka Chopra stopped by the MoviePass estate to talk about her new movie, A Kid Like Jake, with Claire Danes and Octavia Spencer.

