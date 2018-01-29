The 5 Best Movies We Saw at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival may be over, but the impressive slate of films that premiered over the course of the 10-day event in Park City, Utah, has yet to hit theaters. This year's lineup of largely female-driven stories tackled heavy topics from the awkwardness of puberty to sexual abuse and consent, and are sure to make a mark come next awards season.

VIDEO: 8 Things Celebrities Always Wear at the Sundance Film Festival

From the charming coming-of-age drama Eighth Grade to the Laura Dern-led The Tale, an account of a complicated relationship between a young girl and her running coach, here are five of the most powerful movies worth seeing.