The 5 Best Movies We Saw at Sundance

The Sundance Film Festival may be over, but the impressive slate of films that premiered over the course of the 10-day event in Park City, Utah, has yet to hit theaters. This year's lineup of largely female-driven stories tackled heavy topics from the awkwardness of puberty to sexual abuse and consent, and are sure to make a mark come next awards season.
From the charming coming-of-age drama Eighth Grade to the Laura Dern-led The Tale, an account of a complicated relationship between a young girl and her running coach, here are five of the most powerful movies worth seeing.
Eighth Grade
An anxious, timid 13-year-old girl with a fledgling YouTube subscriber base navigates the trials and tribulations of middle school in standup comedian Bo Burnham's directorial debut. You'll laugh, you'll cry, you'll get major flashbacks to embarrassing moments from your teenage years.
Lizzie
Chloë Sevigny steals the show as the titular character in this edgy period thriller based on the true story of Lizzie Borden, the Massachusetts woman who was infamously accused of murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. Kristen Stewart plays the Borden's maid and alleged accomplice in a shocking final scene.
Skate Kitchen
Director Crystal Moselle's first feature film since 2015's The Wolfpack follows a New York City-based, all-female skate crew, which she met serendipitously on the subway. Much like Blue Crush, it will make you wish you grew up in a badass girl group making headway in a male-dominated sport.
The Tale
This disturbing, true story of childhood sex abuse based on director Jennifer Fox's own experiences could not be more timely in light of the #MeToo movement and recent accusations against former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Though at times uncomfortable to watch, the harrowing realities will stay with you long after the end credits.
Sorry to Bother You
One of the most hyped films out of Sundance, Sorry to Bother You stars Lakeith Stanfield as a telemarketer who becomes more successful after adopting a "white voice" (provided by David Cross) and Tessa Thompson as his take-no-bullshit activist girlfriend.