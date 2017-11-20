Suki Waterhouse Just Got the Short Haircut You’re Too Scared to Try 

Whether or not its temporary, we can’t tell you. What we can say is that Suki Waterhouse can pull off a pixie cut. The celebrity, who’s become known for her honey-hued long layers and shaggy ‘70s bangs, took to Instagram to debut a brand new, incredibly short hairstyle—a bright blonde pixie.

Think Kris Jenner, eyebrow-grazing length in a Reese Witherspoon, California-blonde hue. She posted the selfie without a caption or a tag referencing who was responsible for the transformation, which adds to the inclination that it’s just a well-crafted wig.

If it is a true chop, it’s by far the shortest Waterhouse has ever worn her hair. Though, that’s not to say it’s not versatile. There’s enough length on the top that Waterhouse could easily play with texture, curls, and accessories.

While next year is predicted to be all about Cher-length hair, the short hair trend isn’t slowing down. The Duchess of Cambridge just made a significant chop, while Kourtney Kardashian also took off a few inches.