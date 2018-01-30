Suits Moves On Without Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams

When Season 8 of Suits premieres, Rachel Zane and Mike Ross won’t be on it.

As USA Network gave the drama series a Season 8 renewal, it also officially confirmed that Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams, who play the onscreen loves, would be exiting the show after the two-hour Season 7 finale, according to Deadline.

While Adams’s departure is new news, the network announced back in November that Markle would be leaving the show, just a day after news broke that she was engaged to Prince Harry.

Still, all is not lost for die-hard Suits fans. The remaining original cast members—Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Sarah Rafferty (Donna Paulsen), and Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt)—will all be returning, along with Dule Hill, who will be a season regular.

The remainder of Season 7 will premiere March 28, and wrap up with a two-hour season finale on April 25. According to the site, the finale is expected to feature Mike and Rachel’s wedding, which just happens to fall a couple of week before Markle’s real-life nuptials at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

“It’s hard for me to imagine what words, in what order would sufficiently express my love and gratitude to all of the people who have made the last seven years possible,” Adams said in a statement. “So I will choose the simplest words I have. Thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. It has been an honor working with and for each and everyone one of you.”

“Mike Ross has taught me a lot about commitment, hard work and the power of believing in yourself and I feel blessed that now we both get to walk out into the lives that we never dreamed we would actually be lucky enough to live,” he continued.

