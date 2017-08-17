The 'Suits' Finale Will Tease a New Spinoff Series Featuring Meghan Markle 

If you simply can't get enough of Suits—or have a wee obsession with Meghan Markle—this news will make you love hump day. When the Season 7 finale airs in early 2018, it will actually be a pilot for a potential spinoff series. Variety, which reported the news, called this a "backdoor spinoff," in case you're interested in speaking Hollywood.

The episode—um, backdoor spinoff—follows Gina Torres' character Jessica Pearson to her new home in Chicago. While she deals with the seedy underbelly of the city's political scene, Pearson will reunite with some old Suits pals—including Markle's character Rachel Zane. Is that not the best name for a sexy paralegal?

A little background, just in case you're not a dyed-in-the-wool Suitor: Torres' character left the show last season, and has made cameos now and again since then. But, viewers were still dying to see more of Jessica—and Torres herself is eager to explore the character more. In a statement released by USA, Torres said:

"Following Jessica Pearson into a new world allows us to see the character in a totally different light. I can't wait to continue to peel back the onion that is Jessica Pearson while introducing everyone to an entirely new world separate and apart from the law." (A little more background? Suits takes place at a law firm in New York.)

Prince Harry, if you're reading: viewing party's at our place! You bring the onion rings.