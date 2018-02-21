Students Are Coming Together to Protest Gun Violence and Push Lawmakers for Change

Young students in Florida are demanding more gun regulation, and they are not settling for anything less than being heard. On Tuesday, a thousand high school students left class in order to march to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School to protest gun violence, memorialize the victims of the recent school shooting, and push lawmakers for change.

The Parkland, Fla., high school was the site of a mass shooting that killed 17 people last week, and teens at neighboring schools walked out of class as a call to action. Many are asking for laws to prevent weapons like the AR-15 used in the mass shooting from being as easily obtained.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The spontaneous protest reportedly started between morning periods at West Boca High School, but it grew until at least 1,000 disregarded their principal and teachers by marching out of the building and through the streets.

WATCH: Students from Florida's West Boca High School have walked out of their classes, heading towards Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as part of a call-to-action by students in the area after the mass shooting last week that killed 17 people https://t.co/JoGj3r547e pic.twitter.com/yqeNwj9PVM — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 20, 2018

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

After making it 12 miles away from the school, they stood in Parkland, ready to pay their respects and protest.

"Things need to change,” West Boca student Liam Cunicelli said to the Miami Herald. “If all of South Florida, at least, starts protesting about this [then] at least in Florida there might be changes.”

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening a group of survivors of the Marjory Stoneman shooting traveled to Tallahassee by bus to make an appeal at Florida's Capitol. The survivors and supporting protestors held a single message: It is time for action right now. However, when Democrats proposed a bill that would ban assault-type weapons like the AR-15, the House took it off the table.

Florida's students aren't the only ones calling for action either. Walkouts are happening all around the county as high schoolers have taken the call for gun control into their own hands by protesting gun violence on their own.