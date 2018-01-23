How to Watch the 2018 Oscar Nominations Announcement

Awards season is in full swing, but there's one major show that has yet to announce its nominees: The Academy Awards. That all changes tomorrow morning, when Tiffany Hadish and Andy Serkis will wake up bright and early in Los Angeles to reveal this year's crop of potential Oscar winners.

All 24 categories will be announced in a two-part, live presentation on Tuesday, January 23. If you're as excited as we are, you'll luckily be able to live stream the event on Oscar.com, Oscars.org, as well as the Academy's digital platforms, including YouTube.

Starting at At 5:22 a.m. PST/8:22 a.m. EST, the nominees will be announced in the following categories: Cinematography, Costume Design, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Production Design, Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

Then at 5:38 a.m. PST/8:30 a.m EST, the remaining categories will be announced: Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Directing, Documentary Feature, Documentary Short Subject, Foreign Language Film, Original Song, Best Picture, Adapted Screenplay and Original Screenplay.

After the big announcements, tune into to Entertainment Weekly The Show at 12 p.m. EST to watch host Lola Ogunnaike discuss this year's nominees alongside EW and People Editorial Director Jess Cagle, People News Editor Nigel Smith, and People Executive Editor Kate Coyne.

Not only will you not want to miss their breakdown, but potential nominees such as Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, and Greta Gerwig are planning to call in.