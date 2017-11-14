This IRL Stranger Things Couple Is Packing on the PDA in London

Stranger Things stars Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton have yet to confirm their off-screen romance, but their actions are telling us everything we need to know. The on-screen couple and self-declared BFFs were spotted packing on the PDA in London, including sharing a passionate kiss in plain sight.

Heaton, who plays Jonathan on the Netflix show, is also apparently a talented musician and booked a drumming gig in London. Dyer, who plays his love interest Nancy, supported her co-star at his performance, and was seen cuddling into him afterward.

TheImageDirect.com

Heaton was also spotted planning a passionate kiss on Dyer’s lips in this photo that truly looks rom-com worthy.

TheImageDirect.com

Last month, Dyer told Instyle that she “loves” her co-star, though she wouldn't specify that the two were in a relationship. “We’re all super close. Joe [Keery] Charlie, and I, we’re the best of friends,” she said.

RELATED: Natalia Dyer Looked Nothing Like Nancy at the Stranger Things Season 2 Premiere

“We’re down there for about half a year down in Atlanta. We’re all three hanging out with each other, so we all get very, very close. I genuinely love all those guys. They’re a hoot.”

In this case, actions are speaking louder than words.