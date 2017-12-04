Stranger Things's Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton Make a Rare Couple's Appearance on the Red Carpet

Stranger Things have happened than co-stars becoming couples, but Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton are heating up reports that they’ve taken their onscreen love offscreen as well.

While they haven’t directly confirmed their romantic involvement, according to People, the actors are dating IRL. And on Monday, the duo had no qualms about posing on the red carpet together for the second time this month as they attended the Fashion Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Dyer and Heaton who play on-screen loves Nancy Wheeler and Jonathan Byer, respectively, on the Netflix show, stood side by side for their snaps, and they made for quite the chic pair as they did.

The actress sported a sheer black dress emblazoned with sequined stars and toted a black handbag to the event, and Heaton rocked a black button-down under a lime green bomber jacket, which he paired with black slacks.

David M. Benett/Getty Images

Their appearance at the event came just a couple of days after they stepped out together at the Burberry x Cara Delevingne Christmas bash in London Saturday, Dec. 2. They made for a chic pair again as Dyer sported a magenta suede coat over a polka dot ensemble topped with an orange scarf around her neck. Meanwhile, Heaton wore a long black coat over a plaid top and printed khaki pants.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

Their unconfirmed coupledom aside, Dyer and Heaton have a lot to celebrate this month. Netflix announced on Friday, Dec. 1, that Stranger Things has been renewed for a third season.