Lyft Is Running Haunted Stranger Things-Themed Car Rides for Halloween!

Calling all Stranger Things fans: Lyft has partnered with Netflix to create a strange riding experience for users across the nation this weekend in celebration of the series’s season season airing tomorrow.

From 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. local time today, Lyft app users can opt into “Strange Mode” which will make in-app cars resemble waffles, Christmas lights, and red illuminated Stranger Things logos. And on Friday and Saturday between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. local time, lucky users in Philly and L.A. will be able to slide into “Strange Mode” for a chance to ride in a tricked-out Stranger Things Lyft car.

Think radio static, malfunctions, flickering lights, and pop outs that will be sure to garner a couple screams.

“We like to think of the car as our stage," said Director of Ride Experience Ethan Eyler in an email. Are you ready to take your haunted house experience on the go?

Lyft's spooky partnership, in time for Halloween, is not the only one the app has on the docket. On Tuesday, the company announced that its “Round Up & Donate” program, initiated in May, has raised $2 million to support causes and organizations like the ACLU, Habitat for Humanity, World Wildlife Fund, and most recently CPS (Chicago Public Schools) in conjunction with Chance the Rapper.

For more information on “Strange Mode,” visit Lyft’s blog here.