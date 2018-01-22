The Stranger Things Kids Met the This Is Us Kids and We Can't Deal

Something low-key incredible happened at the 2018 SAG Awards—and no, it wasn’t that Morgan Freeman accepted a life achievement award whilst wearing a baseball cap (though incredible in its own right).

As expected, Hollywood’s most talented child actors attended the awards show (i.e. the Stranger Things kids, The This Is Us kids, etc … ), as did their adult counterparts. What we didn’t see coming, however, was a melding of our under-15 faves. That’s right, fictional worlds collided: the Stranger Things kids met the This Is Us kids (!!!!)—and we have proof.

Stranger Things’s Max (Sadie Sink), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) rubbed shoulders with This Is Us’s Annie (Faithe Herman) and young Randall (Lonnie Chavis).

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner Image

This Is Us fans: yes, Annie is essentially posing with her 10-year-old father.

The cast of NBC’s primetime hit took home the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series last night, an honor that was bestowed upon the cast of Stranger Things just last year.

In short: We’d gladly swap Season 2, Episode 7 of the Netflix series for this award-winning crossover.