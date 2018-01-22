The Stranger Things Cast Shut Down the SAG Awards Red Carpet

As the 24th Screen Actors Guild Awards pre-show gets underway, the red carpet outside L.A.’s Shrine Auditorium is flooded with talented (and glamorous) actors. Perhaps no ensemble to arrive thus far has looked more incredible than the cast of Netflix hit Stranger Things.

Like the show’s now iconic other realm, the Upside Down, these actors’ sartorial stylings are truly out of this world. Scroll down below to see each look from the Stranger Things cast to grace the SAG Awards red carpet.

RELATED VIDEO: David Harbour Hopes Costar Millie Bobby Brown Will ‘Grow Up in a Better Hollywood’