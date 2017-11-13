Stove Top Is Selling $20 Stretchy Pants to Accommodate Your Thanksgiving Food Baby

Fact: You’re going to eat a little too much on Thanksgiving this year.

Another fact: Nothing ruins the holiday fun like annoyingly constricting pants.

The answer? Your favorite stuffing brand!

Stove Top—yes, literally the brand see all over the grocery store—has apparently decided to solve your food-related sartorial conundrums this year by literally designing pants.

And they’re not just any pants. These $20 maroon suckers come colored with a graphic of stuffing and feature an elastic high-waist band designed to make sure you feel super comfortable after having a second plate of turkey and mashed potatoes.

In this dramatized video below, the brand jokes about using the same material that’s used for astronauts’’ underpants, meaning they can stretch two times in size. They’re joking, but the point is that they can really, really stretch.

The best part? Stove Top has pledged to donate $10,000 to Feeding America, an organization that helps fight hunger across the country.

We know these are extremely ridiculous but if you really think about it, the concept of having actually comfortable pants on Thanksgiving isn’t too wild.

Scroll down to see more of the pants—and shop them here.