If You Haven't Joined Stitch Fix Yet, This Collaboration Might Change Your Mind

If you haven’t joined Stitch Fix yet, you should probably rethink that position—like today.

The virtual personal styling service, which curates a collection of clothing and accessories for you based on your budget and personal taste (all of which can be returned without charge, btw), is about to launch a fabulous collaboration with none other than Grey Jason Wu.

So what does that mean, exactly? Well, Stitch Fix and Grey Jason Wu have partnered to offer the service’s customers five exclusive items—three work-friendly dresses and two floral tops—all of which were designed with data obtained from Stitch Fix clients in mind.

The products, which range in price from $225 to $395 and come in sizes 0 through 14, will be available in late October while supplies last.

So now’s the time, fam! Scratch that sartorial itch and sign up for Stitch Fix stat.

