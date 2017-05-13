Celebrate Stephen Colbert’s Birthday by Reliving His Funniest Late Night Moments

John Paul Filo/CBS
May 13, 2017 @ 7:15 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

Happy birthday, Stephen Colbert! The famed late night TV host turns 53 years old today. The comedian got his start with Chicago’s Second City comedy troupe before teaming up with Amy Sedaris and Paul Dinello for the Comedy Central show, Exit 57.

Colbert parlayed a correspondent role on The Daily Show into his own platform: The Colbert Report. The half-hour nightly show had a nine-year run, filled with hilarious jabs and political satire, which led to some of Colbert’s most memorable moments in TV.

In 2014, the host left for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he interviews celebrities with the same wit and humor that helped him get his start on TV. In honor of his birthday, we’ve rounded up his 5 funniest moments on late night television.

1. When he chat with exotic animal expert Will Ferrell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8OtMq2s0TyM

2. When he showed off the "Colbeard" after some time away from TV.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rFtam2eAkfo

3. When he got a kiss from Helen Mirren.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n_kGkGUAKRw

4. When he sang a duet with Anna Kendrick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YI5l5ltMl8g

5. When he "launched" his own celebrity lifestyle brand.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MYJz4okRpUk

Here's to many more laughs to come.

