Stella McCartney Is Turning Ocean Trash Into Luxury Fashion

In a sea of haute couture furs and suede leather fringe is Stella McCartney saying, “No thanks.” The longtime vegetarian brand announces today their ongoing commitment to sustainability via an extended collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, an organization fighting marine plastic pollution via creative collaborations and eco-innovation projects. What exactly does this mean? It means that Stella McCartney is about to turn ocean garbage into high-fashion clothing.

The partnership sees Stella McCartney’s commitment to replacing woven or recycled polyester with Parley materials which are mostly used in shoes, bags, and outerwear as a leather alternative. In fact, if you’ve seen the Adidas by Stella McCartney collab, then you’ve already seen Parley materials at work.

If you’re wondering just how much marine pollution we're dealing with, think of it this way: By 2050, the ocean will contain more plastic than fish if current marine pollution trends continue. Cyrill Gutsch, founder of Parley for Oceans, says, “We are at war with the oceans. And if we win, we lose it all. It’s time to make peace between mankind and the sea.”

Designer Stella McCartney agrees, sharing, “Fashion is an industry that makes a significant impact on the health of the planet, and on its life support system—the oceans. Our goal has always been to challenge ourselves and the industry to do better, to continually ask ourselves how we can improve. We want to be responsible and accountable for the items we make and the ways we make them. And we need to start somewhere in order to progress. This partnership with Parley is another chapter in our journey.”

While we’ll have to wait until July to see new goodies from this collaboration, we can at least now rest assured knowing ethical fashion is always an option.