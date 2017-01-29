The Stars Were Out for a Pre-SAG Brunch in West Hollywood

Before we get to admire all the glamorous gowns on the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet, it’s customary for Hollywood actors, directors and industry execs to mix and mingle. And yesterday, they did just that, alighting on trendy restaurant Cecconi’s in West Hollywood to celebrate the SAG nominees and also Hollywood staple Variety’s donation to the Motion Picture Television Fund. The brunch, presented by Karma Automotive, involved an opulent buffet and flowing champagne.

On location, InStyle caught up with some of the notable attendees, including Orange Is the New Black star and Best Comedy Actress nominee Uzo Aduba. The star seemed very relaxed in advance of the ceremony, explaining the inspiration behind her hair and makeup with her signature easy charm. “I like the makeup on my skin to feel light, and I like the lipstick to feel light, particularly in the day,” she told InStyle of the look created by artist Carola Gonzalez. Of the hair, styled by Lacy Redway, “I’m right now doing very natural styles,” the actress said, “natural textures. I think this is a time right now, particularly in our world and society, for us to just own who we are, and stand in it in its purest, most authentic form. And what more powerful way to do that than with your crown and wear it with all its glory? So yeah, I just wanted to pull it back.”

The 2-time SAG-winning actress reflects how her life has changed. “It’s crazy. I think, what is it? Five years ago I was doing a play in the city taking an on camera film class, because my manager had said ‘You’ve never tried for film or television before and I think you should try now. I think maybe you could do something with this thing.’ I was like, ‘okay.’

Justin Timberlake, meanwhile, was all smiles as guests came up to ask for photos. The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer happily obliged and graciously posed for multiple snaps before giving newly-arrived Westworld actress and nominee Thandie Newton a welcoming hug.

Hidden Figures star Glen Powell arrived right after JT. Would they get up to dance inside? The actor laughs “I think every party is a dance party. The Powells land at 2:00 today. They’re coming to all the SAG award stuff, and they know how to start a dance party.”

Other attendees at the star-studded event included Taryn Manning, Virginia Madsen, Sophie Turner & Laura Carmichael, the latter of whom wore a chic Erdem dress.