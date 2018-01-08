These Stars Chose Not to Wear Black to the 2018 Golden Globes

At the 2018 Golden Globes, black dresses dominated the red carpet—and not just because they're an instant classic. Actors and actresses joined together to protest against harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood by wearing all black at the event.

“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” a source told People of the movement. Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who works with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Hiddleston, Garrett Hedlund, Armie Hammer and more, also confirmed that men would be participating in the protest.

"YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be," she wrote on Instagram. Johnson commented, "Yes we will," on her post.

While the vast majority of stars rocked an all-black look on the red carpet, not every celebrity chose to join in on the movement by way of their red carpet ensembles.

