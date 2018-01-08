These Stars Chose Not to Wear Black to the 2018 Golden Globes

At the 2018 Golden Globes, black dresses dominated the red carpet—and not just because they're an instant classic. Actors and actresses joined together to protest against harassment and gender inequality in Hollywood by wearing all black at the event.
“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” a source told People of the movement. Celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati, who works with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Hiddleston, Garrett Hedlund, Armie Hammer and more, also confirmed that men would be participating in the protest.
"YES, the men WILL be standing in solidarity with women on this wearing-all-black movement to protest against gender inequality at this year’s Golden Globes. At least ALL MY GUYS will be," she wrote on Instagram. Johnson commented, "Yes we will," on her post.
While the vast majority of stars rocked an all-black look on the red carpet, not every celebrity chose to join in on the movement by way of their red carpet ensembles.
Keep scrolling for the stars who did not wear black to the 2018 Golden Globes.
1. Meher Tatna
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association president wore a red embellished gown and accessorized with a "Time's Up" pin, but did not wear black. "My mom and I planned this together a couple of months ago, it is a cultural thing," the Indian journalist told Entertainment Tonight. "When you have a celebration, you don't wear black. So she would be appalled if I were to [have] worn black. And so this is, for my mom."
2. Blanca Blanco
The actress wore a cut-out red dress to the Golden Globes. “I love red,” she told Fox News. “Wearing red does not mean I am against the movement. I applaud and stand by the courageous actresses that continue to break the cycle of abuse through their actions and fashion style choices. It is one of many factors leading women to a safer place because of their status. I am excited about the #TimesUp movement; true change is long overdue.”
3. Barbara Meier
The German model wore a pink and blue sheer gown with floral embellishments and fringe detailing. "A lot of women will wear black tonight to support the time‘s up movement! I think this is a great and extremely important initiative! Nevertheless I decided to wear a colorful dress tonight," she wrote on Instagram.
"If we want this to be the Golden globes of the strong women who stand up for their rights, I think, it’s the wrong way not to wear any sexy clothes anymore or let people take away our joy of showing our personality through fashion. We were fighting a long time for the freedom to wear what we want to and that it is also ok, to dress up a little more sexy. If we now restrict this, because some men can’t control themselves, this is a huge step back in my opinion. We should not have to wear black to be taken serious. US women should shine, be colorful and sparkle. Just like it is our nature. In my opinion this symbolizes our freedom and our new strength. But to make clear: A lot of bad things happened and should never happen again!!!"